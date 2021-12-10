UK Ready to Write History With the Launch of Its First Rocket in More Than Half a Century

UK Ready to Write History With the Launch of Its First Rocket in More Than Half a Century

autoevolution

Published

2021 has been a breakthrough year for Britain’s aerospace industry, so far, and it looks like next year it will literally take off – a private satellite launch services provider began constructing the first orbital launch pad in the UK, in more than 50 years. The Orbex Prime sustainable rocket will be launched next year, confirming Britain’s fast-growing trajectory in the booming space industry. Earlier this ... (continue reading...)

Full Article