Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was officially knighted by the Prince of Wales just days after he lost his eighth title to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton attended the Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle along with his mother, who has been an enthusiastic supporter throughout his career. Lewis Hamilton narrowly missed his eighth world title on Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, along with the chance to write history by ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Prince Charles Comforts Sir Lewis Hamilton After Title Loss Heartbreak
