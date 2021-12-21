Quavo Shows Off His Wealth With Rolls-Royce Cullinan and McLaren 720S

Quavo Shows Off His Wealth With Rolls-Royce Cullinan and McLaren 720S

autoevolution

Published

Not one to shy away from posting everything that happens to him on social media, rapper Quavo loves showing his lavish lifestyle. Most recently he did so by holding a stack of money and a Louis Vuitton case, while giving us a glimpse of the interior of his black Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Previously, he had flaunted his McLaren 720S. Quavo just released his latest song, a collaboration with Bobby Schmurda, called “Schmoney.&rdqu... (continue reading...)

Full Article