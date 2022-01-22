Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently been involved in a serious crash in Los Angeles, as his GMC Yukon ended up hitting three other cars at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue. Schwarzenegger escaped unhurt, but a woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The GMC Yukon belonging to the movie star hit a red Toyota Prius that was making... (continue reading...)Full Article
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s GMC Yukon Crashes Into Prius and Porsche Cayenne, One Injured
autoevolution0 shares 1 views