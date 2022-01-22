Arnold Schwarzenegger’s GMC Yukon Crashes Into Prius and Porsche Cayenne, One Injured

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s GMC Yukon Crashes Into Prius and Porsche Cayenne, One Injured

autoevolution

Published

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently been involved in a serious crash in Los Angeles, as his GMC Yukon ended up hitting three other cars at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue. Schwarzenegger escaped unhurt, but a woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The GMC Yukon belonging to the movie star hit a red Toyota Prius that was making... (continue reading...)

Full Article