2023 Porsche LMDh Prototype Begins Testing Phase, Has a Turbocharged V8

Porsche has made progress with its LMDh prototype, which has begun its active test phase. In other words, it means that the German marque has begun track testing its prototype that will have its race debut in January 2023. The new prototype is set to race in both the FIA WEC World Endurance Championship and the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Both entries will be made under the (continue reading...)

