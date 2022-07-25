Sunday's 2022 Formula 1 French Grand Prix will be a race Charles Leclerc will want to forget. The Ferrari driver was dominant all weekend and looked set to secure his fourth win of the season, but instead earned himself his third retirement. He succumbed to a case of snap oversteer at Turn 11 on lap 18, which sent him into the barriers, ending his...Full Article
Verstappen wins 2022 F1 French Grand Prix after Leclerc crashes out
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
