Oasis' Noel Gallagher Sold His Classic Jaguar, He's Never Driven It in 25 Years

Back when Oasis was at its peak of fame, its lead singer, Noel Gallagher, splashed on a classic Jaguar that would highlight his newfound rockstar status. Unfortunately, he never drove it, and, 25 years later, he sold it. During an interview with Radio X in 2019, when asked what his most expensive mistake was, Noel Gallagher replied “My £110,000 (approx $133,000 at today's exchange rate) Jaguar. I think ... (continue reading...)