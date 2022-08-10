Ex-NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Busted for DUI in Tire-Missing Mustang Shelby GT500

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Except this once: former NFL star Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday (August 9), after driving into curbs in a tire-less, flat-tire 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. He has been booked for DUI. Lynch, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders during his very successful career, was once known under the moniker Beast Mode. As a professional American football... (continue reading...)