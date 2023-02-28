Beriev A-50: Russia's Prized Quad-Engine Military Jet That Was Just Attacked in Belarus

Belarus may have been an afterthought in the west when it came to covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That was until some Belarusian partisans decided it was time to Boogaloo. Their target? A Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control jet that's reportedly worth £274 million each. That's well north of $330 million in U.S. money. Not exactly a paltry sum when the rest of the Russian military appears to be hel... (continue reading...)