Shanghai motor show 2023 preview: every new car being revealed

China's oldest motoring exhibition returns post-pandemic; we take a look at the confirmed arrivals



China’s first motor show since Covid restrictions were finally lifted will take place next month in Shanghai, with a number of new cars expected to make their first public appearances.



Auto Shanghai, which began in 1985, is scheduled to host unveilings from global brands such as Polestar, Porsche and Smart and home-grown ones including BYD and Xpeng when it returns on 18 April.



Let’s take a look at what you can expect to see.



*2023 Porsche Cayenne*



Stuttgart's revamped flagship SUV will be revealed before going on sale this spring. It will feature a comprehensively redesigned Porsche Taycan-inspired cabin, subtle changes to the exterior and chassis changes honed over 200,000 test kilometres to create "one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche".



*Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV*



Mercedes’ electric SUV flagship will get the Maybach ultra-luxury sub-brand’s signature two-tone paintwork and a raft of bespoke interior upgrades to make it worthy of “first class” accommodation. It will be powered by two electric motors producing 650bhp and 700lb ft and offer a range of “around 373 miles”.



*Smart #3*



Expected to be the next stage in Smart's electric revolution, the #3 has been designed to give the Geely-Mercedes brand a foothold in the popular electric SUV market. Basic models will feature a single motor with 268bhp and 252lb ft, and a high-performance Brabus variant is likely to join the line-up.



*Polestar 4 *



The Polestar 4 will rival the Porsche Macan as a rakish sporting crossover. Previously only seen under camouflage, it's designed to fill the gap between the Polestar 2 saloon and Polestar 3 SUV. It's expected to cost from around £45,000 and will enter production later this year in China.



*BYD F SUV*



Having been depicted in prototype form, BYD's new five-seat SUV will take aim at the Mercedes-Benz G-Class as the first piece in the firm's new F model line. BYD officials said it measures close to 5000mm long, is powered by a petrol-electric drivetrain producing 671bhp and has a combined range of more than 746 miles.



*Xpeng G6*



Xpeng's fifth production car, originally leaked as part of a batch of Chinese government registry filings, is a mid-size electric crossover earmarked for sale in selected European countries from 2024. Featuring a minimalist design, the G6 is expected to go on sale in front- and four-wheel drive guises with outputs ranging between 208bhp and 292bhp.



*HiPhi Y*



HiPhi is a rapidly-evolving Chinese premium EV manufacturer that currently offers the X SUV and Z grand tourer (pictured). Sitting below this will be the entry-level Y, a smaller electric car that will begin HiPhi's expansion into Europe. Arriving at the end of the year, it targets a lower price point and higher sales volumes than the £75,000 X and Z.



*Zeekr X*



Kicking off what Zeekr officials have said will be an "aggressive global marketing push", the X is the Geely-owned Chinese firm's third production model, an electric crossover that aims to double Zeekr's sales to more than 140,000 this year. It's likely to share the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrains used by the related Smart #1 and forthcoming Volvo EX30. The fastest version is confirmed to have a 0-62mph time of less than 4.0sec.



*Audi Formula 1*



Audi is primed to enter Formula 1 in 2026 in partnership with Sauber, and it has been reported that more details on its project will be presented at Shanghai, given the importance of the Chinese market for the sport. The move towards sustainable fuels and the cost cap for each team were key motivators for the German brand to join F1.



