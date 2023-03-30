This Classy Porsche 911 Churns Out All-Electric Power via Plug-and-Play Conversion Kit

The worldwide electrification trend is not only reflected in the number of new electric vehicle models on the market. There are also other niches, such as EV conversions. For instance, Electrogenic announced it delivered the first customer car equipped with what they describe as being the state-of-the-art “Plug and play” electrification kit, a stunning Porsche 911. Late last year, I had just discovered Electrogenic, ... (continue reading...)