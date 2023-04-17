Volkswagen ID 7 goes official with 282bhp and 435-mile range

Volkswagen claims the ID 7 is designed "for long distances"



VW's answer to the Tesla Model 3 is powered by a new 82kW battery pack and is firm's longest-range EV



Volkswagen's answer to the indomitable Tesla Model 3 is finally official: the ID 7 is a large, sleek saloon which goes big on luxury appeal in a bid to bolster Wolfsburg's share of the crucial executive EV market.



Claimed to have been designed "for long distances", the Volkswagen ID 7 touts a claimed range of up to 435 miles (beating its Californian rival) in range-topping Pro S guise, which comes with a new 82kW battery pack not yet used by any Volkswagen EV. As well as being VW's longest-range EV, the ID 7 Pro S will also be its fastest-charging, capable of topping up at speeds of 200kW.



A smaller 77kWh battery – familiar from the ID 3, ID 4, ID 5 and ID Buzz – will be offered in the ID 7 Pro, claiming a range of 382 miles and capable of charging at up to 170kW.



From launch, both variants are single-motor, rear-wheel-drive propositions - using a newly developed motor and single-speed gearbox claimed to boost efficiency and power delivery compared to the firm's current EVs. It's a substantially more potent unit than used by any RWD Volkswagen EV so far, bringing 282bhp and 402lb ft to give a 0-62mph time of around 6.0secs in the quickest variant.



An even faster, twin-motor GTX version will be launched later, which means the ID 7's powertrain line-up will ultimately mirror that of its Polestar 2, Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6 rivals.



Measuring nearly five metres long and with a wheelbase of around three metres, the ID 7 is larger than the Volkswagen Passat to which it serves as an indirect electric alternative - and is, in fact, closer in size to the Volkswagen Arteon luxury saloon which bowed out in 2016.



The cabin majors on practicality but various touches ramp up the ID 7's luxury credentials, including a panoramic roof that switches from opaque to transparent at the touch of a button, optional massage seats, an augmented reality head-up display and a 15.0in infotainment touchscreen running a heavily overhauled iteration of Volkswagen's MIB software platform.



Volkswagen is keen to emphasise the focus it has placed on making this new infotainment platform – shared with the facelift ID 3 – easy to use. There is a new direct-access bar at the top of the touchscreen for quick access to core functions, for example, the main menu can be opened without closing any in-use app, the Home Screen can be configured to show icons for a driver's most commonly used apps and the main climate controls are now permanently hosted at the bottom of the screen to avoid scrolling on the move.



Perhaps most importantly, the controversial touch sliders for the temperature and volume controls are now illuminated, meaning they can be used safely at night.



The ID 7 will launch in Europe and China in autumn of this year, followed by the US in 2024. UK prices have not been confirmed, but the company has suggested a start price in the region of £50,000, which would stack the ID 7 up neatly against rivals.