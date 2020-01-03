NA Proactive news snapshot: Arizona Silver Exploration, Constantine Metal, Scottie Resources, Exro Technologies UPDATE …

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc (CVE:AZS) (OTCMKTS:AZASF) told investors Friday it had closed its private placing of over 6.8 million units at C$0.10 each, raising total gross proceeds of C$682,762. The firm plans to use the proceeds for further exploration of its Philadelphia property and the Ramsey silver mine - both in the US state of Arizona and for general working capital. Company insiders subscribed for over 1.73 million units, with CEO and President Mike Stark subscribing for 400,000 units. Greg Hahn, the vice-president of exploration and a director, took 510,171 units, while director Brady Stiles subscribed for 657,500 units and chief financial officer Dong H. Shim subscribed for 171,000 units. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd (CVE:CEM) (OTCMKTS:CNSNF) announced Friday that two members of its management team had resigned to take on roles at HighGold Mining, which was spun out of the exploration firm last year. Darwin Green, Constantine’s vice president exploration, will take on the CEO role at the new company, while Naomi Nemeth, vice president investor relations, will take on the same roles at HighGold effective immediately. The spinout was completed under a plan of arrangement on August 1, 2019 and HighGold was listed and financed on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019 under the symbol HIGH. Scottie Resources Corp (CVE:SCOT) shares ticked up as the British-Columbia focused resource group said recent drilling had continued to expand the Bend vein target at its Bow property. Scottie owns the high-grade, past-producing Scottie gold mine and has the option to buy a 100% interest in the Bow property and the Summit Lake claims, which are contiguous to the mine. Highlight assays from five holes reported Friday include 73.32 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 71.01 g/t silver over a 4.38 metre (m) core length, which included 152.5 g/t gold and 143.56 g/t silver over 1.89 m. Another hole showed 46.53 g/t gold and 51.83 g/t silver over a 1.14m width. Exro Technologies Inc (CSE:XRO) (OTCMKTS:EXROF) has tapped data innovator Steven Moon to be the company's chief product officer. Moon joins the electric-motor-enhancing technology company after founding and serving as chief technology officer of ThisFish Inc, a software company dedicated to making seafood supply chains more transparent. He also worked as software lead and data specialist at Corvus Energy. Moon will work to increase the adoption of Exro’s technology profile by the transportation, agriculture, heavy industry, energy, construction, automotive and recreational vehicle sectors. Mota Ventures Corp (CSE: MOTA) (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) announced Thursday it has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire Jamaican cannabis grower and extractor Tropical Verde Coast Ltd as it targets the Caribbean CBD market. Tropical Verde is an arms-length party licensed cultivator with a focus on cultivation and extraction of cannabis as well as distributing cannabis products in herb shops, dispensaries and health and wellness retail locations across the Caribbean. As a result of the acquisition, Mota Ventures said it will indirectly hold a 49% stake and a 95% net profit royalty in Tropical Verde, which possesses a Tier 1 Cultivator’s license in Jamaica to produce cannabis for medicinal purposes. Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) will be hosting a booth at the upcoming India Diagnostic Expo with its joint venture partner CoSara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd to formally launch their recently approved in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) tests. The India Diagnostic Expo, to be held January 4-6 in Hyderabad, India, provides the country’s only diagnostics products and consumables exhibition for the diagnostic services market. Co-Diagnostics, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, said that the market is expected to continue growing at 27.5% during the next five years. The company’s attendance at the expo follows the announcement last month that the Central Drug Standard Control Organization, India’s regulatory body, approved JV partner CoSara’s tests for tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and human papillomavirus (HPV). Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCMKTS:XXMMF) has unveiled drill assays from its Treasure Mountain Silver project in British Columbia, held under an option deal with New Destiny Mining Corp. The results hail from the Lucky Todd copper-gold prospect from exploration this past season. Four diamond drill holes, for 102 metres, were completed here and assays included elevated copper and molybdenum values. Copper values ranged up to 833 parts per million (ppm) copper and molybdenum ranged to 88.3 ppm. Other metals found included gold ranging up to 0.08 ppm and silver (Ag) ranging up to 1.59 ppm, said Ximen. Weekend Unlimited Inc (CSE:POT) (OTCMKTS:WKULF) announced the results of its December 31 shareholder meeting on Friday, which included votes on changing the company name, relocating and a 20:1 share consolidation. Voters approved moving the cannabis corporation from Alberta to British Columbia and approved a name change if desired by the company, but ultimately rejected the proposal for a share consolidation. AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE:AGRA) (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) said Friday that it has closed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Germany's The Good Company GmbH. On October 25, the Vancouver-based company acquired The Good Company, the parent company of German medical cannabis distributor, Farmako GmbH. PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) is granting one of its board members the option to acquire 100,000 shares, the company said Friday. Andrew Abdalla, who sits as chair of the audit committee, was granted the option to acquire the shares at an exercise price of C$0.45 with an eligibility period of five years following the issue date of December 31, 2019. PyroGenesis is a high-tech manufacturer of innovative waste-to-energy systems and plasma atomized metal powder.


