Saudi Aramco has seen $200 billion of market value erased since its record-shattering IPO as Mideast tensions drag it lower

Business Insider Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Saudi Aramco has seen $200 billion of market value erased since its record-shattering IPO as Mideast tensions drag it lower· *Saudi Aramco's market value has fallen by $200 billion since its mid-December peak, and the stock's downtrend is accelerating in the wake of heightened tensions between the US and Iran.*
· *The world's most highly valued company fell 1.7% Sunday and as much as 1.2% Monday. The two-day drop placed shares at their lowest...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History

Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History 01:01

 Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History. On Jan. 7, Tesla’s market value surpassed $85 billion, making it the highest-valued automaker in the United States. The record was previously set by Ford in 1999 when it had an $80.8 billion market value. . Tesla’s stock continued to rise more...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Saudi Aramco Becomes World's First $2 Trillion Company [Video]Saudi Aramco Becomes World's First $2 Trillion Company

The oil producer is now the most valuable company in the world, with runner-up Apple being valued at $1.2 trillion.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Saudi Aramco value touches $2 trillion, defying skeptics [Video]Saudi Aramco value touches $2 trillion, defying skeptics

Saudi Aramco shares opened sharply higher on their second day of trade, defying skeptics who say they&apos;re overvalued, and, for a while at least, taking the firm&apos;s value to the $2..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing sees $4.3 billion of market value erased after a fatal 737 crash in Iran

Boeing sees $4.3 billion of market value erased after a fatal 737 crash in Iran· *Boeing tumbled as much as 2.3% on Wednesday, erasing about $4.3 billion of the firm's market value in the wake of a fatal 737 crash in Iran.* · *A Ukraine...
Business Insider

Saudi Aramco raises IPO to record $29.4 billion through greenshoe option

Saudi Aramco raises IPO to record $29.4 billion through greenshoe optionDUBAI (Reuters) - State-owned oil company Saudi Aramco said on Sunday it has exercised its "greenshoe option" to sell an additional 450 million shares, raising...
WorldNews Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesNewsmaxReuters

