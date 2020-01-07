Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Impossible Foods kicks off 2020 with new products, restaurant deals as competition for 'meat' heats up

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Alongside foldable laptops and a toilet paper robot, this week's Consumer Electronics Show spotlighted another cutting-edge innovation: Impossible Foods' "pork." The Redwood City-based company used the annual Las Vegas tech-palooza to unveil two new products as it continues to expand in the alternative meat market. Known for its meatless burgers, Impossible will begin manufacturing a new pork and sausage alternative, with the latter expected to land in select Burger King locations later this month.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Impossible Foods Releases Meatless Pork

Impossible Foods Releases Meatless Pork 01:12

 Impossible Foods Releases Meatless Pork. The company, best known for the Impossible Burger, launched the new product at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on Monday. Pigs are the single most popular source of meat globally and particularly in Asia. Internationally, it's a clear No. 1, and our goal [and] our...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Impossible Foods introduces pork [Video]Impossible Foods introduces pork

Impossible Foods introduced Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage at a press conference on Monday night at CES 2020.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:21Published

Impossible Foods Shows Off Impossible Pork at CES [Video]Impossible Foods Shows Off Impossible Pork at CES

The Impossible Burger was a hit, so how’d their pork? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Impossible Foods Launches Meatless Pork And Sausage

Alternative meat producer Impossible Foods has launched Impossible Pork, a plant-based pork substitute, following the success of its plant-based beef substitute...
RTTNews Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldThe VergeWebProNewsSeattle TimesNYTimes.comJust-FoodCBS NewsReutersTechCrunch

Impossible Foods Serves up Impossible™ Pork Made from Plants and Impossible™ Sausage Made from Plants -- The Startup’s First All-New Products Since the Blockbuster Impossible™ Burger

Impossible Foods Serves up Impossible™ Pork Made from Plants and Impossible™ Sausage Made from Plants -- The Startup’s First All-New Products Since the Blockbuster Impossible™ BurgerLAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week at the International Consumer Electronics Show, Impossible Foods is serving up Impossible Pork Made from Plants and...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.