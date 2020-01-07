Impossible Foods kicks off 2020 with new products, restaurant deals as competition for 'meat' heats up
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Alongside foldable laptops and a toilet paper robot, this week's Consumer Electronics Show spotlighted another cutting-edge innovation: Impossible Foods' "pork." The Redwood City-based company used the annual Las Vegas tech-palooza to unveil two new products as it continues to expand in the alternative meat market. Known for its meatless burgers, Impossible will begin manufacturing a new pork and sausage alternative, with the latter expected to land in select Burger King locations later this month.…
