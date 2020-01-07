The Trump administration has started preparing economic sanctions against Iraq

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· *The Trump administration has started drafting sanctions against Iraq over its push to expel US troops from the nation, according to a White House official. *

· *President Donald Trump first threatened economic penalties over the weekend after the Iraqi parliament passed a nonbinding resolution to urge the US military to... · *The Trump administration has started drafting sanctions against Iraq over its push to expel US troops from the nation, according to a White House official. *· *President Donald Trump first threatened economic penalties over the weekend after the Iraqi parliament passed a nonbinding resolution to urge the US military to 👓 View full article

