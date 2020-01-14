Abby Huntsman is leaving 'The View'

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Abby Huntsman's announcement Monday that she's leaving 'The View' shouldn't come as a surprise for political watchers. Huntsman is joining her father's campaign as he vies for a third term as Utah's governor. Abby said she will help run Jon Huntsman's re-election campaign, Yahoo reports. She also plans to spend more time with her family. But insiders told CNN that Huntsman and co-host Meghan McCain's relationship had soured over Huntsman's "on-air enthusiasm for her children." McCain has talked…


