Health Officials Say E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Romaine Lettuce Over

RTTNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The U.S. food and health regulators have taken out their warning against consuming romaine lettuce from the Salinas growing region in California as the related E. coli outbreak appears to be over. The warning was issued in late November after the romaine lettuce from Salinas was identified as the likely cause behind the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7.
