Confident consumers lift US retail sales in December

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. retail sales rose at a solid pace last month, evidence that Americans were willing to spend during the winter holidays after a sluggish November.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that retail sales increased 0.3% in December from the previous month. Excluding sales at car dealers and gas stations, sales rose 0.5%, the best in five months.

Low unemployment and widespread hiring are fueling consumer confidence. Shoppers have become the primary driver of the economy’s growth as businesses have reined in their investment in machinery and equipment and exports have slowed.

Holiday shopping got off to a slow start in November, with sales excluding autos and gas actually dropping 0.2%. But sales rose in December at electronics and appliance stores, home and garden centers, grocery stores, and clothing shops.

Department stores reported a sharp 0.8% drop in sales for the second straight month, as Americans appear to be avoiding older chains. They were the only broad category other than autos to report lower sales last month.

Last year also saw shopping patterns continue to shift. Sales in a category that mostly includes online retailers soared 19.2% in 2019, nearly quadruple the 5.8% rise in overall sales. Online sales increased 0.2% in December.

Many large retailers reported disappointing results for the winter holidays. J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and L Brands, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, all reported sales declines, though Macy’s drop was less than many Wall Street analysts expected.

Target spooked much of the retail industry Wednesday when it reported a rare shortfall in holiday sales, which rose just 1.4% in November and December, down from a robust 5.7% a year earlier.

Auto sales fell 1.3% last month, the biggest...
