Alert: Senate passes US-Mexico-Canada trade deal, delivering policy victory to Trump before his impeachment trial begins

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate passes US-Mexico-Canada trade deal, delivering policy victory to Trump before his impeachment trial begins.
Senate passes USMCA, sends to Trump for approval [Video]Senate passes USMCA, sends to Trump for approval

The U.S. Senate approved the long-awaited U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement on Thursday, sending the bill to Trump to sign into law. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:03Published

WEB EXTRA: Formal Charges Against President Trump [Video]WEB EXTRA: Formal Charges Against President Trump

House impeachment managers walked the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate Thursday and formally announced the charges. The Senate trial is set to begin next week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:30Published


US Senate passes Mexico-Canada trade deal in major victory for Trump

The US Senate passed Donald Trump's revision of the North American Free Trade Agreement, handing the president a major victory as the Senate prepares to hear his...
Independent Also reported by •USATODAY.comDenver PostFrance 24Reuters IndiaSeattle TimesReutersHaaretzNYTimes.com

McConnell: US Senate likely to begin Trump impeachment trial on Tuesday

*Washington:* The Senate is likely to begin the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on January 21, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday....
Mid-Day


TheWashUpdate

TheWashingtonUpdate USMCA, the NAFTA replacement, passes the Senate and heads to the POTUS's desk. Canada still has to approve, but no… https://t.co/rANkOnpr2N 1 hour ago

AllBRKNews

All Breaking News News alert: Senate passes new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, sending bill to President Trump for his signature https://t.co/AxOTmFJaTu 2 hours ago

