Google parent Alphabet just reached $1 trillion in market value for the first time ever (GOOGL)
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () **
· *Google parent company Alphabet on Thursday hit a $1 trillion market valuation for the first time ever.*
· *Alphabet joins Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon in a small group of US companies that have reached the milestone. Microsoft and Apple are still valued at more than $1 trillion, but Amazon is not. *
· *The record...
The public market capitalization of Google parent Alphabet topped the $1 trillion mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&P 500 component to top the lofty level. Freddie Joyner has more.