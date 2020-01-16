Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Google parent Alphabet just reached $1 trillion in market value for the first time ever (GOOGL)

Business Insider Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Google parent Alphabet just reached $1 trillion in market value for the first time ever (GOOGL)**

· *Google parent company Alphabet on Thursday hit a $1 trillion market valuation for the first time ever.*
· *Alphabet joins Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon in a small group of US companies that have reached the milestone. Microsoft and Apple are still valued at more than $1 trillion, but Amazon is not. *
· *The record...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Alphabet's public market cap tops $1 trillion

Alphabet's public market cap tops $1 trillion 01:57

 The public market capitalization of Google parent Alphabet topped the $1 trillion mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&P 500 component to top the lofty level. Freddie Joyner has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alphabet Hits $1 Trillion Mark [Video]Alphabet Hits $1 Trillion Mark

Alphabet, Google's parent company, reached a $1 trillion market cap, making them the fourth U.S. tech company to do so, despite an increase of political and regulatory scrutiny.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published

Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion [Video]Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion

Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion Google's parent company is the fourth U.S. business to reach the plateau. It joins Apple and Amazon, who both hit the mark in 2018. In April 2019,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google parent company Alphabet hits $1 trillion market value

Since the start of this week, investors have been waiting for Alphabet to hit a market capitalization of $1 trillion. Google’s parent today joins only three...
9to5Google Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsThe VergeReutersCBC.caBusiness InsiderUSATODAY.comReuters IndiaBangkok PostThe Next Web

Alphabet $1tn, Peacock streaming, Italian birth rates

Investors catapulted Alphabet’s stock market value above $1tn for the first time on Thursday
FT.com Also reported by •The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.