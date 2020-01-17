Global  

Grammys CEO ousted 10 days before awards show

bizjournals Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Deborah Dugan, the president and CEO of The Recording Academy, has been fired less than two weeks before the Grammys TV award show. Board Chair Harvey Mason Jr. will serve as interim president and CEO pending the conclusion of an investigation. Allegations of misconduct partially triggered the decision, according to a Recording Academy statement provided to media outlets. “In light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a…
News video: Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation 01:03

 Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday. Recording Academy, via statement Recording Academy, via statement Dugan, who was hired just six months ago, became the...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Receive Prestigious Grammy Honor [Video]Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Receive Prestigious Grammy Honor

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Receive Prestigious Grammy Honor. The "Mo Money Mo Problems" rapper will take home the Salute to Industry Icons award for 2020. His musical career will be recognized at the..

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan put on ‘administrative leave’

NEW YORK (AP) — The Recording Academy has placed Deborah Dugan, its president and CEO of just six months, on administrative leave following an allegation of...
Seattle Times

