Davos 2020: US and France agree digital tax truce; global growth 'sluggish'

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Our business editor Stephen Carroll reports live from Davos as the World Economic Forum gets underway. US President Donald Trump is expected to talk about the trade deals signed under his administration, including the newly-minted "phase one" deal with China. Meanwhile, France and the US agree on a ceasefire in any escalation of tariffs over a digital tax until the end of 2020. Economist Chris Williamson talks to FRANCE 24 in Davos about global growth and what investors can expect for the global economy in the coming years. 👓 View full article

