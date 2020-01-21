Global  

Davos 2020: US and France agree digital tax truce; global growth 'sluggish'

France 24 Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Our business editor Stephen Carroll reports live from Davos as the World Economic Forum gets underway. US President Donald Trump is expected to talk about the trade deals signed under his administration, including the newly-minted "phase one" deal with China. Meanwhile, France and the US agree on a ceasefire in any escalation of tariffs over a digital tax until the end of 2020. Economist Chris Williamson talks to FRANCE 24 in Davos about global growth and what investors can expect for the global economy in the coming years.
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: France Holds Off on Taxing U.S. Tech Giants After Striking Deal With Trump

France Holds Off on Taxing U.S. Tech Giants After Striking Deal With Trump 00:20

 French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump strike a deal to pause France's digital tax to avoid an increase in tariffs.

