Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Here's how much smaller the top 11 billionaires' fortunes would be if Bernie Sanders' or Elizabeth Warren's proposed wealth tax had been around since 1982

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Here's how much smaller the top 11 billionaires' fortunes would be if Bernie Sanders' or Elizabeth Warren's proposed wealth tax had been around since 1982· *Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have put forward the two most ambitious plans in the Democratic primary field to tax the wealth of the richest Americans, shrink their giant fortunes, and curb their economic power.*
· *Income inequality in the US is reaching levels not seen since the 1920s, researchers say,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Widens Lead In NH Poll [Video]Sanders Widens Lead In NH Poll

The New Hampshire Primary is less than three weeks away. A new WBUR poll suggests Bernie Sanders might be peaking at just the right time. The survey of more than 426 likely Democratic primary voters..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Sanders Surges to the Top With Biden in Democratic Presidential Bid [Video]Sanders Surges to the Top With Biden in Democratic Presidential Bid

Sanders Surges to the Top With Biden in Democratic Presidential Bid The results of a new CNN poll show the Vermont Senator at the top of the pack of hopefuls. The poll marks the first time Sanders'..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Scarborough Doubts Bernie Sanders Told Elizabeth Warren a Woman Can’t Win: ‘Who’s Going to Say That?!”

Did Senator Bernie Sanders privately express concern to Senator Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t be elected president of the United States? Joe...
Mediaite Also reported by •The Wrap

Sanders-Warren rift takes center stage at Iowa debate

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren appeared to continue their frosty relations following Tuesday night's debate in Iowa. Warren says Sanders told her in 2018...
CBS News Also reported by •NewsmaxUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KevinTurveyRIP

Kevin Turvey 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 @Beelox @RupertLowe10 The economy is already smaller than it would have been. The damage is already happening. Busi… https://t.co/PPZJvWahHK 1 hour ago

aserich210

あもてちゃん RT @madridreigns: ‼️🚨 Tomorrow at 13:00 Real Madrid will meet another rival in Copa del Rey. The restrictions are much smaller here and Rea… 1 hour ago

atkins_ajarvie

Alan Jarvie Revealed: how much collapsed firms owed supply chain in 2019 - some scary numbers here. Cashflow is a massive issue… https://t.co/63t92w4LUH 4 hours ago

Streetwized

The Wandering Patriot Just a shout out to the truly Great #TrumpTrain conductors here on Twitter, especially @Aug1405, & @VicCervantes3 w… https://t.co/GiehfiUtkf 4 hours ago

______hitogui

˗ˏˋ 𝔜𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔬𝔴 𝔢𝔶𝔢𝔰 ｡ ㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤ ㅤ He stares amusingly while ignoring the first comment . “ If you miss me so much then come… https://t.co/Z5SIkHTeaU 5 hours ago

madridreigns

Rafał ‼️🚨 Tomorrow at 13:00 Real Madrid will meet another rival in Copa del Rey. The restrictions are much smaller here a… https://t.co/SUoBtk5Y0E 5 hours ago

ncshusterman

Noah Shusterman 孫達文 @elongreen American in Hong Kong here. HK population just isn't as divided as the US pop. The portion that supports… https://t.co/8Yy5T2zDsc 6 hours ago

GilbertPunt

Gilbert Punt RT @pietviljoen: Thank you for asking, I had hoped someone would. We are in a similar (albeit much, MUCH smaller) situation, so we have tho… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.