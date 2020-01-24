Global  

The EU produced these maps showing where Brexit customs checks will take place after Boris Johnson claimed there wouldn't be any

Business Insider Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The EU produced these maps showing where Brexit customs checks will take place after Boris Johnson claimed there wouldn't be any· *The EU has produced maps of where it expects checks will have to be carried out between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, despite Boris Johnson repeatedly claiming such checks will not take place.*
· *The European Commission published a slide-deck showing how the Brexit deal — which this week passed into UK law — will...
EU draws map for Boris Johnson of where customs checks he says don't exist will go

Prime minister has repeatedly denied that there will be extra checks or paperwork to bring goods between different parts of the UK
Independent Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDeutsche Welle

Brexit: EU threatens Boris Johnson with 'sanctions' if he fails to implement controversial Irish sea goods checks

UK could be fined by the European Court of Justice which - to the likely fury of Tory MPs – will retain the power if there is 'any backsliding'
Independent Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

