UK grants Huawei a limited 5G role

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday granted China's Huawei a limited role in Britain's future 5G mobile network, a choice that risks damaging relations with the United States which fears China could use the company to steal Western secrets.
News video: Boris Johnson approves 'limited' role for Huawei 5G plan

Boris Johnson approves 'limited' role for Huawei 5G plan 07:58

 Britain's Prime Minister says Chinese tech giant Huawei will have a limited role in building the UK's 5G mobile network, despite US objections.

Morgan addresses US security concerns surrounding Huawei

Baroness Nicky Morgan says she hopes the UK's relationship with the United States "remains very strong". It comes after the country's decision to allow Huawei to play a limited role in the UK's 5G..

Boris Johnson Gives Huawei Limited Access To 5G Mobile Network

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave Huawei a limited role in Britain’s 5G mobile network. The U.S. was trying to exclude the Chinese telecoms company from the West’s next-generation communications...

UK grants Huawei a limited role in 5G, defying President Trump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday granted China's Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G mobile network, resisting U.S. pressure to exclude the company from...
Boris Johnson approves 'limited' role for Huawei 5G plan

UK Prime Minister says Chinese tech giant Huawei will have a limited role in building 5G mobile network, despite US objections.
