UK grants Huawei a limited 5G role

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday granted China's Huawei a limited role in Britain's future 5G mobile network, a choice that risks damaging relations with the United States which fears China could use the company to steal Western secrets.
