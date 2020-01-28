Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New York City hotel company raises $35 million, plans national expansion

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
A New York-based hotel operation, which currently operates two locations in New York City and one in Beverly Hills, California, said it has raised $35 million and plans to expand nationally. Sixty Collective, which operates Sixty hotels in SoHo and on the Lower East Side in New York, said the investment came from the Silverstone Companies LLC of West Hollywood, California. Sixty Collective said it plans to use the money to open new Sixty hotels in Miami, Dallas, San Francisco; Nashville, Tennessee;…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Federal Health Officials Discuss Coronavirus [Video]Federal Health Officials Discuss Coronavirus

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield were among federal health officials who held a news conference to discuss the coronavirus outbreak in China and plans to..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 20:47Published

Brookfield Zoo Welcomes 2 Baby Seals [Video]Brookfield Zoo Welcomes 2 Baby Seals

The female pups are practicing swimming skills and navigating their new environment.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Blake Lively Brings Her Sister & Mom To 'Rhythm Section' Premiere

Blake Lively changes up her look in a sweet floral dress while leaving her hotel in New York City on Monday evening (January 27). The 32-year-old actress paired...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbiz

KBS Sells 1.19M Square-Foot Trophy Office Property in Florham Park, New Jersey After Implementing Extensive Tenant-Focused Improvement Plan

KBS Sells 1.19M Square-Foot Trophy Office Property in Florham Park, New Jersey After Implementing Extensive Tenant-Focused Improvement PlanFLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBS, one of the largest owners of premier commercial real estate in the nation, has announced the sale of Park Avenue at...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Monte_Alto

🇨🇦 Monte Alto 🇬🇧 RT @3L3V3NTH: @davidgura In 1995, Trump also sold New York City's Plaza Hotel to Alwaleed and Singaporean investors for $325 million. In tu… 5 days ago

3L3V3NTH

≡l≡v≡nth ³³º¹ @davidgura In 1995, Trump also sold New York City's Plaza Hotel to Alwaleed and Singaporean investors for $325 mill… https://t.co/XPaT25Rv3o 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.