Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wacky Tide spots join P&G’s Super Bowl ad lineup

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Procter & Gamble Co.’s advertising game plan for the Super Bowl apparently includes more than one Tide detergent spot featuring comedic TV stars Charlie Day and Emily Hampshire. The Cincinnati-based maker of consumer goods (NYSE: PG) released a 1-minute teaser for the Tide advertising push, which P&G characterized as the two actors “airing some of their dirty laundry.” Hampshire, 38, co-stars in the Canadian Broadcasting Corp’s show "Schitt’s Creek," which airs on Fox TV in the United…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: nypost - Published < > Embed
News video: The Puppy Bowl's irresistible starting lineup is ready to em-bark

The Puppy Bowl's irresistible starting lineup is ready to em-bark 00:39

 Animal Planet continues its winning streak with Puppy Bowl XVI. The annual Super Bowl Sunday tradition will feature 96 adorable — and adoptable — pups, ranging from 12 to 26 weeks old.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Spots To Eat While Watching Super Bowl 54 in Miami [Video]Top Spots To Eat While Watching Super Bowl 54 in Miami

Wondering where to watch the Super Bowl in Miami? Here are some of our suggestions.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:19Published

Top Spots To Visit While In Miami For Super Bowl 54 [Video]Top Spots To Visit While In Miami For Super Bowl 54

In town for Super Bowl 54? There is so much to see and do. Here is our list of some of the top spots to visit while in Miami and Miami Beach for the Super Bowl.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meet Bryan Buckley, the director behind more than 50 Super Bowl commercials

Bryan Buckley has directed some of the most iconic Super Bowl ads of the past 20 years and is back for this year's game with two more spots.
USATODAY.com

Did Porsche just show the new 911 GT3 in its Super Bowl LIV spot?

Did Porsche just show the new 911 GT3 in its Super Bowl LIV spot?Porsche is about to air its first Super Bowl spot in 23 years and while the star of the ad, titled “The Heist,” is the Taycan electric sedan, the brief...
MotorAuthority

You Might Like


Tweets about this

felipepotes83

Felipe Potes Wacky Tide spots join P&G’s $PG Super Bowl ad lineup https://t.co/XsVSVTvbTY 44 minutes ago

BusinessCourier

Cincinnati Business Courier RT @BarrettCinciBiz: .@ProcterGamble's advertising lineup for the Super Bowl will include wacky spots for @tide detergent. https://t.co/WPX… 1 hour ago

BarrettCinciBiz

Barrett J. Brunsman .@ProcterGamble's advertising lineup for the Super Bowl will include wacky spots for @tide detergent.… https://t.co/7Aef1qtuLf 2 hours ago

BarrettBrunsman

Barrett J. Brunsman .@ProcterGamble's advertising lineup for the Super Bowl will include wacky spots for @tide detergent.… https://t.co/v20Rdnby3M 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.