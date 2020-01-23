The Movie Biz: What was Robert Downey Jr. thinking with 'Dolittle?'

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It’s almost like a woodchuck chuck joke. Why did Robert Downey Jr. do “Dolittle” since it does so little for him, his career or his fans? Several movies based on Hugh Lofting children’s books about a doctor who could talk to the animals, have already been made — in the late ‘60s, as an overblown musical starring an unhappy Rex Harrison, and twice, in 1998 and 2001 with Eddie Murphy as a modern version. So it’s not like the material has been neglected. Downey’s movie, distributed… 👓 View full article

