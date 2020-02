Trump failed to slash healthcare benefits for the poor when his Obamacare repeal effort collapsed — so now he's trying to do it on his own Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· *Trump is moving to allow states to cap their spending on parts of Medicaid, a

· *The new initiative allows states to convert portions of Medicaid into a system of block grants, likely scaling back health benefits for those insured.*

· *Congress rejected the idea... · *Trump is moving to allow states to cap their spending on parts of Medicaid, a public health insurance program for low-income Americans.*· *The new initiative allows states to convert portions of Medicaid into a system of block grants, likely scaling back health benefits for those insured.*· *Congress rejected the idea 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Trump administration unveils a major shift in Medicaid WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Thursday that it would allow states to cap Medicaid spending for many poor adults, a major shift long sought by...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this VMMC RT @05e9d20d8cd6400: Trump failed to slash healthcare benefits for the poor when his Obamacare repeal effort collapsed — so now he's trying… 2 hours ago VMMC Trump failed to slash healthcare benefits for the poor when his Obamacare repeal effort collapsed — so now he's try… https://t.co/CJZLw48vPs 2 hours ago 🌊Live Love Laugh🌊 Trump failed to slash healthcare benefits for the poor when his Obamacare repeal effort collapsed — so now he's try… https://t.co/aSvJWZF1cB 2 hours ago Cathlene Sareli Trump failed to slash healthcare benefits for the poor when his Obamacare repeal effort collapsed — so now he's try… https://t.co/Zm7IrVAILX 3 hours ago RedeyeVotesBLUE Trump failed to slash healthcare benefits for the poor when his Obamacare repeal effort collapsed — so now he's try… https://t.co/gtyUqWtLfE 3 hours ago T-race RT @MaxineSykes: Trump failed to slash healthcare benefits for the poor when his Obamacare repeal effort collapsed — so now he's trying to… 4 hours ago maxine sykes Trump failed to slash healthcare benefits for the poor when his Obamacare repeal effort collapsed — so now he's try… https://t.co/u6TrKEKr79 4 hours ago shreenathsingh Trump failed to slash healthcare benefits for the poor when his Obamacare repeal effort collapsed — so now he's try… https://t.co/E2twrNS8xb 4 hours ago