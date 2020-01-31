Santa Clara County reports first Northern California case of coronavirus
Friday, 31 January 2020 () A man in Santa Clara County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed case in the Bay Area, the county’s public health department announced Friday. Dr. Sara Cody, the county health officer and public health department director, said she would not identify the man or where he lives, but said “the public is at low risk” at this point. Cody said the man returned from Wuhan and Shanghai through San Jose International Airport on Jan. 24 and has “self-isolated” at home since…
