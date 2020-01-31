Global  

Santa Clara County reports first Northern California case of coronavirus

bizjournals Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
A man in Santa Clara County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed case in the Bay Area, the county’s public health department announced Friday. Dr. Sara Cody, the county health officer and public health department director, said she would not identify the man or where he lives, but said “the public is at low risk” at this point. Cody said the man returned from Wuhan and Shanghai through San Jose International Airport on Jan. 24 and has “self-isolated” at home since…
News video: Santa Clara Co. Rapid Response Teams Ready If Coronavirus Hits Bay Area

Santa Clara Co. Rapid Response Teams Ready If Coronavirus Hits Bay Area 03:51

 The Santa Clara County Public Health Department has formed two rapid response teams in case the coronavirus pops up in the Bay Area. Devin Fehely reports. (1-28-2020)

