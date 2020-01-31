The best and worst Super Bowl commercials, according to Philly ad execs
Monday, 3 February 2020 () While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were battling on the gridiron in Sunday night's Super Bowl, companies were fighting for your attention during the commercial breaks. Super Bowl ads were more expensive than ever this year. With companies paying as much as $5.6 million for a 30-second slot on your television screen, according to AdAge, that money had better count. We asked local advertising executives to give us their takes on the best and worst Super Bowl ads in 2020. Check…
Can we please fast-forward through this pesky sporting tournament to get to the advertisements? For this list, we’re taking a look at commercials that kicked it out of the park during Super Bowl LIV. We’re excluding movie trailers, as well as political ads.
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Robert Klara, senior editor for Adweek, about the best and worst Super Bowl commercials — which are often more memorable than the... NPR Also reported by •Just Jared •FOX Sports •AceShowbiz •USATODAY.com •SFGate