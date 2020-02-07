Ford just announced a big leadership change as it continues a $11 billion restructuring (F)

You Might Like

Tweets about this Hanleigh Joe Daniels RT @SMETechZA: @Ford has announced that Jim Farley has been named chief operating officer of Ford, reporting to Jim Hackett, the company’s… 2 hours ago Brian Smith - PLD Ford just announced a big leadership change as it continues a $11 billion restructuring https://t.co/HUUQTGVQUI 22 hours ago Kimberly Flickinger RT @AOL: Ford just announced a big leadership change as it continues a $11 billion restructuring https://t.co/SOWWhUP9Kp 2 days ago AOL.com Ford just announced a big leadership change as it continues a $11 billion restructuring https://t.co/SOWWhUP9Kp 2 days ago In The Know Money Ford just announced a big leadership change as it continues a $11 billion restructuring https://t.co/ZKxlYkjHs1 3 days ago Vick RT @businessinsider: Ford just announced a big leadership change as it continues a $11 billion restructuring https://t.co/jMvvdJqLXP 3 days ago Chochilino Ford just announced a big leadership change as it continues a $11 billion restructuring https://t.co/Nww1bLJUJd 3 days ago Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: Ford just announced a big leadership change as it continues a $11 billion restructuring – Business Insider https://t.c… 3 days ago