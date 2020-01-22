Uber's accelerated race to profitability has one Wall Street analyst doubling down on it as the best stock pick of 2020 (UBER)**

Global  

Business Insider Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
· *Mark Mahaney of RBC Capital Markets reiterated that Uber is his top long stock pick for 2020 after the company reported solid quarterly results Thursday. *
· *Shares of Uber surged as much as 9% in early trading Friday. *
· *"We still see material upside potential from current levels," Mahaney said in a Friday...
News video: Uber Hits Profitability Goal Early, Shares Spike

Uber Hits Profitability Goal Early, Shares Spike 00:59

 Uber shares jumped as much as 10 percent after hours on Thursday.

Stocks slip on Wall Street, still on track for weekly gain

Stocks are getting off to a weak start on Wall Street, despite a strong jobs report. Thanks to rallies over the past few days, the market is still on pace for...
Seattle Times

Uber's new roadmap to profitability draws Wall Street praise

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc rose on Friday after the ride-hailing company laid out an ambitious plan to be profitable by the end of 2020, a year ahead of its...
Reuters


