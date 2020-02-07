Mayor Pete's awkward embrace of billionaires isn't a moral disagreement with Bernie Sanders, it's a campaign strategy
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () · Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg finished a close second to Senator Bernie Sanders in the New Hampshire presidential primary.
· Buttigieg has faced sharp criticism from progressives led by Bernie Sanders for accepting campaign donations from 40 billionaires but says their money is just another tool to help...
Sen. Bernie Sanders takes the lead in the second release of the Democratic primary tracking poll. According to Business Insider, the poll was done by the University of New Hampshire. Even with the lead, Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg are neck-and-neck, with 10 points ahead of other candidates....