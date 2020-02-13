Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Southwest Airlines delays 737 Max return by another 2 months

Southwest Airlines delays 737 Max return by another 2 months

bizjournals Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Southwest Airlines again pushed back the projected return of the 737 Max to its network in what it hopes will be the final such delay. In a widely expected move, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced Thursday it projects the 737 Max to return to its schedule Aug. 11. Previously, the Dallas-based airline had the plane off its schedule until June 7. That timeline was thrown into flux when Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) said in January it didn't expect the beleaguered 737 Max to be recertified until…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: American Airlines Plans To Resume Boeing 737 MAX Commercial Flights August 2020

American Airlines Plans To Resume Boeing 737 MAX Commercial Flights August 2020 00:33

 American Airlines announced Friday that the Boeing 737 MAX is scheduled to resume commercial flights by August of 2020.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Southwest Has Taken The 737 Max Off Its Schedule Through August [Video]Southwest Has Taken The 737 Max Off Its Schedule Through August

Boeing expects the Max to return to service in mid-2020, but Southwest said it&apos;s canceling flights &quot;proactively&quot; due to &quot;continued uncertainty.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

FAA Agrees To Improve Oversight Of Southwest Airlines According To Government Watchdog Report [Video]FAA Agrees To Improve Oversight Of Southwest Airlines According To Government Watchdog Report

Southwest said it has taken steps to address the report's key findings, and it “adamantly” disagreed with the critique of its safety culture.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

American joins United, Southwest in pushing Boeing 737 Max return until late summer

The airlines, which had the grounded plane scheduled to return in early June, have each pushed back the return to August and September.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •bizjournalsReuters

Southwest Has Taken The 737 Max Off Its Schedule Through August

Southwest Has Taken The 737 Max Off Its Schedule Through AugustWatch VideoSouthwest Airlines is extending its cancellation of Boeing 737 Max planes until Aug. 10. The airline previously said it was removing the plane from...
Newsy Also reported by •Reutersbizjournals

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.