Southwest Airlines delays 737 Max return by another 2 months
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Southwest Airlines again pushed back the projected return of the 737 Max to its network in what it hopes will be the final such delay. In a widely expected move, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced Thursday it projects the 737 Max to return to its schedule Aug. 11. Previously, the Dallas-based airline had the plane off its schedule until June 7. That timeline was thrown into flux when Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) said in January it didn't expect the beleaguered 737 Max to be recertified until…
Southwest Airlines is extending its cancellation of Boeing 737 Max planes until Aug. 10. The airline previously said it was removing the plane from...