Southwest Airlines delays 737 Max return by another 2 months

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Southwest Airlines again pushed back the projected return of the 737 Max to its network in what it hopes will be the final such delay. In a widely expected move, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced Thursday it projects the 737 Max to return to its schedule Aug. 11. Previously, the Dallas-based airline had the plane off its schedule until June 7. That timeline was thrown into flux when Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) said in January it didn't expect the beleaguered 737 Max to be recertified until… 👓 View full article

