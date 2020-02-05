Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > App developers are growing wary of Apple's stringent store guidelines: 'Who's going to want to build the next giant innovative app on the platform?'

App developers are growing wary of Apple's stringent store guidelines: 'Who's going to want to build the next giant innovative app on the platform?'

Business Insider Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
App developers are growing wary of Apple's stringent store guidelines: 'Who's going to want to build the next giant innovative app on the platform?'· Some app developers are increasingly wary of working with Apple, thanks to its stringent set of rules that govern the App Store. 
· Developers for products like parental control app Boomerang are recommending their customers buy Androids, not iPhones, for their children. 
· After an antitrust hearing in January in which...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: MKE Black: New mobile app spotlights black-owned businesses

MKE Black: New mobile app spotlights black-owned businesses 01:38

 A local non-profit has launched a new mobile app to spotlight black owned businesses in Milwaukee. "MKE Black" features 250 businesses in the city all in one place.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China has a coronavirus 'close contact detector' app [Video]China has a coronavirus 'close contact detector' app

BEIJING — China has apparently launched an app that allows people to check whether they have been at risk of catching you-know-what. The BBC reports that the "close contact detector" tells users if..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:37Published

Artists create satirical fake Amazon dating app [Video]Artists create satirical fake Amazon dating app

A group of content creators recently decided to combine online shopping and online dating into a very fake, but very real looking app, Amazon Dating. The creators, Suzy Shinn and Ani Acopian..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

An app developer is trying to 'create enough pressure on Apple to change' by recruiting allies in its fight against the tech titan (AAPL)

An app developer is trying to 'create enough pressure on Apple to change' by recruiting allies in its fight against the tech titan (AAPL)· BlueMail creators Ben and Dan Volach released a letter Tuesday calling for developers to share their complaints about Apple and its power as holder of the iOS...
Business Insider

Chinese mobile giants are reportedly uniting with Huawei to challenge Google's Play Store

Chinese mobile giants are reportedly uniting with Huawei to challenge Google's Play Store· Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are reportedly building a platform for app developers to upload apps onto all of their app stores at once, a move analysts say...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Danyc23

Dany Coulson RT @businessinsider: App developers are growing wary of Apple's stringent store guidelines: 'Who's going to want to build the next giant in… 30 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts App developers are growing wary of Apple’s stringent store guidelines: ‘Who’s going to want to build the next giant… https://t.co/nanZXjqUIa 32 minutes ago

plugilo

plugilo App developers are growing wary of Apple's stringent store guidelines: 'Who's going to want to build the next giant… https://t.co/STyK1bDgom 37 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. App developers are growing wary of Apple's stringent store guidelines: 'Who's going to want to build the next giant… https://t.co/DQilvqx3tr 41 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT App developers are growing wary of Apple's stringent store guidelines: 'Who's going to want to build the next giant… https://t.co/bYzLhytHft 41 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang App developers are growing wary of Apple's stringent store guidelines: 'Who's going to want to build the next giant… https://t.co/bwkuswTfu9 41 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva App developers are growing wary of Apple's stringent store guidelines: 'Who's going to want to build the next giant… https://t.co/uXKAXlHxaV 41 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider App developers are growing wary of Apple's stringent store guidelines: 'Who's going to want to build the next giant… https://t.co/sveEkzNRAo 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.