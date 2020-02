Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Warren Buffett often uses Valentine's Day to explain why See's Candies is a "special" company.*

· *The billionaire investor says people associate the boxes of chocolates with romance.*

· *Therefore, See's can raise prices and customers won't switch to cheaper candy.*

· *"If you go to your wife or your girlfriend on... · *Warren Buffett often uses Valentine's Day to explain why See's Candies is a "special" company.*· *The billionaire investor says people associate the boxes of chocolates with romance.*· *Therefore, See's can raise prices and customers won't switch to cheaper candy.*· *"If you go to your wife or your girlfriend on 👓 View full article