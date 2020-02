Vixen RT @mayawiley: The best candidates run as their authentic selves: Bloomberg Once Said Taking From the Rich Was a Bigger Problem Than Income… 19 seconds ago SoCalledPresident RT @MobBossTrump: THE REAL BLOOMBERG... Not the one Bloomberg’s trying to bury under 💯s of millions in ads. He’ll NEVER be the Democratic… 23 seconds ago Jeffery Thompson RT @kaylynuke: ⁦.@MikeBloomberg⁩ WHAT EXACTLY ARE THE RICH PRODUCING??????? #OKBloomberg #OkBloomer #okboomer #BernieSanders2020 #BernieB… 59 seconds ago JAB Mike Bloomberg once said taking too much money from the rich and giving it to the poor was a bigger problem than in… https://t.co/hAATGg44Ne 4 minutes ago BigTimeFootball® RT @businessinsider: Mike Bloomberg once said taking too much money from the rich and giving it to the poor was a bigger problem than incom… 4 minutes ago #𝕓𝕝𝕒𝕔𝕜𝕝𝕚𝕧𝕖𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕣 🍞🌹 ⁦.@MikeBloomberg⁩ WHAT EXACTLY ARE THE RICH PRODUCING??????? #OKBloomberg #OkBloomer #okboomer #BernieSanders2020… https://t.co/yPsiUa0pAq 6 minutes ago Chochilino Mike Bloomberg once said taking too much money from the rich and giving it to the poor was a bigger problem than in… https://t.co/EfVApVLDHc 8 minutes ago SoCalledPresident THE REAL BLOOMBERG... Not the one Bloomberg’s trying to bury under 💯s of millions in ads. He’ll NEVER be the Democ… https://t.co/EWLH2J83FF 9 minutes ago