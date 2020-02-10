Presidents Day 2020: What’s open and what’s closed
Monday, 17 February 2020 () This article first appeared on MassLive.com. Celebrated on the third Monday of February, Presidents Day is meant to be a commemoration of the Feb. 22 birthday of George Washington and always falls near the Feb. 12 birthday of Abraham Lincoln. The federal holiday means some offices, banks and businesses are closed. Look below for a comprehensive list. Shopping Retail stores: Open. Malls: Open regular hours. Supermarkets: Open regular hours. Liquor stores: Open in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Finance Banks: Most…
Every year, the nation celebrates Presidents' Day during the third Monday in February. It's meant to commemorate the birthday for the nation's first president,... FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Mashable •The Verge •Accesswire •9to5Toys
Despite a somewhat un-sexy premise, Presidents Day (celebrating George Washington's birthday) can be thanked for a lot of the romantic gifts you've received (or... Mashable Also reported by •The Verge •Accesswire •9to5Toys •9to5Mac •9to5Google
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Albert White RT @fox32news: Presidents Day 2020: What's open and closed on the federal holiday https://t.co/gSsALpz1rs https://t.co/o4xDkZdyeG 2 minutes ago
Brian O'Shea Presidents Day 2020: What’s open and what’s closed in and around Atlanta on Monday for the holiday https://t.co/nj1LsMOBWF 4 minutes ago
Matthew Miner What’s open (and closed) on Presidents’ Day 2020? https://t.co/OjQXQkgRpi https://t.co/8CzNKB8dkV 7 minutes ago
Lindenhurst Patch Check out what's open and what's closed before heading out this President's Day. https://t.co/0FkUSDDvt8 15 minutes ago
Patchogue Patch Check out what's open and what's closed before heading out this President's Day. https://t.co/V64h1dB7eD 20 minutes ago