Presidents Day 2020: What’s open and what’s closed

bizjournals Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
This article first appeared on MassLive.com. Celebrated on the third Monday of February, Presidents Day is meant to be a commemoration of the Feb. 22 birthday of George Washington and always falls near the Feb. 12 birthday of Abraham Lincoln. The federal holiday means some offices, banks and businesses are closed. Look below for a comprehensive list. Shopping Retail stores: Open. Malls: Open regular hours. Supermarkets: Open regular hours. Liquor stores: Open in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Finance Banks: Most…
