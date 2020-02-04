Apple sees $33 billion in market value wiped out after warning the coronavirus will push revenue below forecasts (AAPL)
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () · *Apple shares sank as much as 2.3% early Tuesday after the company announced it will miss its fiscal second-quarter revenue expectations due to coronavirus fallout.*
· *The outbreak has "temporarily constrained" global iPhone supply and dragged on demand in China, according to a Monday press release.*
· *Work "is starting...
Concerns about the Wuhan coronavirus have rippled far beyond its epicenter in China in recent weeks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed down nearly 8% on Monday, erasing roughly $400 billion..
