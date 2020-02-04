Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Apple sees $33 billion in market value wiped out after warning the coronavirus will push revenue below forecasts (AAPL)

Apple sees $33 billion in market value wiped out after warning the coronavirus will push revenue below forecasts (AAPL)

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Apple sees $33 billion in market value wiped out after warning the coronavirus will push revenue below forecasts (AAPL)· *Apple shares sank as much as 2.3% early Tuesday after the company announced it will miss its fiscal second-quarter revenue expectations due to coronavirus fallout.*
· *The outbreak has "temporarily constrained" global iPhone supply and dragged on demand in China, according to a Monday press release.*
· *Work "is starting...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple takes hit from coronavirus

Apple takes hit from coronavirus 01:44

 The coronavirus has affected both sales and production for Apple, with the company signaling it will not meet revenue guidance for March. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Back to Production Monday? Coronavirus Impact on Tech Giant Is Limited — ICYMI [Video]Apple Back to Production Monday? Coronavirus Impact on Tech Giant Is Limited — ICYMI

As a result of the coronavirus, Apple AAPL may lose a penny or two per share from its earnings for the quarter. But it may regain those pennies in the following quarter.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:58Published

China's Coronavirus Isn't Just Threatening Humanity, It's Threatening Global Markets [Video]China's Coronavirus Isn't Just Threatening Humanity, It's Threatening Global Markets

Concerns about the Wuhan coronavirus have rippled far beyond its epicenter in China in recent weeks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed down nearly 8% on Monday, erasing roughly $400 billion..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple sees $43 billion in market value wiped out after warning the coronavirus will push revenue below forecasts (AAPL)

Apple sees $43 billion in market value wiped out after warning the coronavirus will push revenue below forecasts (AAPL)· *Apple shares sank as much as 3.1% early Tuesday after the company announced it will miss its fiscal second-quarter revenue expectations due to coronavirus...
Business Insider Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattle TimesTelegraph.co.uk9to5MacRTTNews

Apple warns of iPhone shortages due to coronavirus

The tech giant says will not meet revenue forecasts as coronavirus had hit both production and demand.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •Business InsiderSeattle TimesNewsy9to5MacRTTNews

Tweets about this

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: Apple sees $43 billion in market value wiped out after warning the coronavirus will push revenue below forecasts (AAPL… 8 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 Apple sees $43 billion in market value wiped out after warning the coronavirus will push revenue below forecasts (A… https://t.co/qkDjTfyGSd 9 minutes ago

phillytechnews

Tom Paine Apple sees $43 billion in market value wiped out after warning the coronavirus will push revenue below forecasts (A… https://t.co/TdR6EV5RnT 11 minutes ago

RealtorMailer

Realtor Mailer RT @Jeannette_Bot: 10 Things To Know. Apple sees $43 billion in market value wiped out after warning the coronavirus will push revenue belo… 22 minutes ago

Jeannette_Bot

Jeannette 10 Things To Know. Apple sees $43 billion in market value wiped out after warning the coronavirus will push revenue… https://t.co/2uh4i64Oa1 22 minutes ago

wallstsolver

Wall St Solver Apple sees $43 billion in market value wiped out after warning the coronavirus will push revenue below forecasts (A… https://t.co/sdA7OXIPbN 24 minutes ago

zilkerfilms

www.jameswebb.tv RT @businessinsider: Apple sees $43 billion in market value wiped out after warning the coronavirus will push revenue below forecasts https… 25 minutes ago

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion #Apple sees $43 billion in market value wiped out after warning the coronavirus will push revenue below forecasts (… https://t.co/VHbBVGTQY7 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.