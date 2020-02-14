Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Boeing reportedly found debris that could pose potential safety risks in fuel tanks of several 737 MAX aircraft

Boeing reportedly found debris that could pose potential safety risks in fuel tanks of several 737 MAX aircraft

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) reportedly found debris that could pose potential safety risks in the fuel tanks of several 737 MAX aircraft that are in storage and waiting to be delivered to airlines, according to an internal company memo. Reuters said, in the memo - which the newswire reported it has seen - Mark Jenks, general manager of Boeing’s 737 program, told employees that the debris was “absolutely unacceptable” and that the company was taking steps to address the issue in its production system. READ: Boeing reports first annual loss since 1997 as costs from 737 Max crisis escalate The newswire noted that foreign object debris is an industrial term for rags, tools, metal shavings and other materials left behind by workers during the production process, and has been a quality control issue for various Boeing aircraft in the past. Reuters quoted a Boeing spokesman, who confirmed the memo’s authenticity, as saying the objects were found during maintenance work on 737 MAX jets built but not delivered due to a worldwide ban imposed last March following two fatal crashes of the aircraft. It said the spokesman added that Boeing did not see the debris as contributing to delays in 737 MAX’s return to service. At the end of January, Boeing reported its first annual loss in more than two decades as costs from the 737 Max crisis rose sharply. The airline manufacturing giant, which posted a profit of $10.46 billion in 2018, said it lost $636 million in 2019, marking the first annual loss since 1997. The company said it expects more than $18 billion in costs related to the grounding of its 737 MAX jets. Boeing last month had said it expects regulators to sign off on the 737 MAX mid-year. In pre-market trading, Boeing shares in New York were up 0.2% at $339.41.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing finds debris inside MAX fuel tanks

Boeing finds debris inside MAX fuel tanks 01:17

 Boeing has confirmed it found debris that could pose potential safety risks in the fuel tanks of several 737 MAX aircraft that are in storage and waiting to be delivered to airlines. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Airbus unveils prototype of futuristic plane [Video]Airbus unveils prototype of futuristic plane

LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS — Airbus unveiled a prototype for a new aircraft called MAVERICK at the Singapore Airshow on February 11. MAVERICK is an acronym for Model Aircraft for Validation and..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:14Published

American Airlines Plans To Resume Boeing 737 MAX Commercial Flights August 2020 [Video]American Airlines Plans To Resume Boeing 737 MAX Commercial Flights August 2020

American Airlines announced Friday that the Boeing 737 MAX is scheduled to resume commercial flights by August of 2020.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing finds debris in 737 MAX jetliners: company memo

Boeing Co found debris that could pose potential safety risks in the fuel tanks of several 737 MAX aircraft that are in storage and waiting to be delivered to...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24Deutsche WelleRTTNewsSeattle TimesSeattlePI.comNews24

737 Max: Debris found in planes' fuel tanks

The discovery raises fresh concerns about potential safety issues for the US plane-making giant.
BBC News


Tweets about this

proactive_NA

Proactive USA $BA Boeing reportedly found debris that could pose potential safety risks in fuel tanks of several 737 MAX aircraft… https://t.co/u0R8QoNat9 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.