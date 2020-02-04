Global  

Gold spikes to a nearly 7-year high as investors flee to safety amid coronavirus worries

Business Insider Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Gold spikes to a nearly 7-year high as investors flee to safety amid coronavirus worries· *Gold soared as high as $1,611.10 per ounce on Wednesday as traders migrate from virus-exposed assets to traditional safe havens.*
· *The precious metal is just a slight jump away from passing its February 8 intraday high and hitting its loftiest levels in seven years.*
· *The coronavirus outbreak has weighed on economic...
