AT&T’s regional sports networks draw disappointing bids — and might not get sold, report says

Could AT&T’s regional sports networks not get sold off after all? The Dallas-based telecommunications and media company didn’t get what it wanted in an auction for its group of four sports channels covering markets around Seattle, Denver, Pittsburgh and Houston, according to a report in the New York Post, which cited unnamed sources. The Houston channel is AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which changed its name from Root Sports Southwest in July 2017 and broadcasts Houston Rockets and Houston Astros…

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Danny Amendola and Sage Kimzey Share Outrageous Injury Stories The sports of football and bull riding may not seem like they have too much in common upon first glance, but pro football star Danny Amendola and bull riding champion Sage Kimzey learned there are a.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:30Published 3 weeks ago Fox’s Callahan: Next Year’s Opportunity Is Addressability As the decade turns, networks are exploring new ways to address content on a programming level. In an interview with Beet.TV, Dan Callahan, senior vice president of data and sales innovation for Fox.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:34Published on December 30, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources AT&T’s regional sports networks draw disappointing bids – and may not get sold, report says Could AT&T’s regional sports networks not get sold off after all? The telecommunications and media company didn’t get what it wanted in an auction for its...

bizjournals 6 days ago



Newgioco Group opens unit in Columbia to service expanding Central and South America operations Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWGI) has announced the formation of Newgioco Columbia SAS in Bogota, Columbia to service its expanding operations in Central and...

Proactive Investors 6 days ago





Tweets about this