Metro Atlanta home sales rise 7.8% in January, 'a great start to 2020'

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Metro Atlanta home sales got off to "a great start to 2020," industry group Atlanta REALTORS Association said Wednesday. Total home sales in the 11-county area were 3,280 in January 2020, a 7.8% increase over last January's 3,042. Selling prices are also rising fast, with the median sale price in metro Atlanta in January 2020 at $273,000, up 7.1% from $255,000 a year ago. The average sales price in metro Atlanta in January 2020 was $336,000, up 6% from last January's $317,000, Atlanta REALTORS… 👓 View full article

