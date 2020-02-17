Metro Atlanta home sales rise 7.8% in January, 'a great start to 2020'
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Metro Atlanta home sales got off to "a great start to 2020," industry group Atlanta REALTORS Association said Wednesday. Total home sales in the 11-county area were 3,280 in January 2020, a 7.8% increase over last January's 3,042. Selling prices are also rising fast, with the median sale price in metro Atlanta in January 2020 at $273,000, up 7.1% from $255,000 a year ago. The average sales price in metro Atlanta in January 2020 was $336,000, up 6% from last January's $317,000, Atlanta REALTORS…
