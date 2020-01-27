Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Hair Club for Men founder -- and client - Sy Sperling dies

Hair Club for Men founder -- and client - Sy Sperling dies

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling, famous for the TV commercials where he proclaimed “I'm not only the Hair Club president but I'm also a client,” died Thursday in Florida. He was 78.

Sperling died in Boca Raton after a lengthy illness, spokeswoman Terri Lynn said.

In the late 1960s, Sperling was a balding New York City swimming pool salesman who was growing frustrated with toupees. "If you're dating and going to be having special moments, how do you explain, 'I got to take my hair off now?'" he said.

Using a weaving technique he learned from his hair stylist, Sperling took $10,000 in credit card debt to open his own salon on Madison Avenue where he perfected a system where a nylon mesh cap was glued to the scalp. The client's remaining hair would grow through it and then hair purchased from women that matched the color was woven into the mesh. The clients would then come in several times a year for adjustments.

Business took off but by the late 1970s, had stagnated. Word of mouth was unreliable as many clients weren't eager to tell their friends they were using a hair-replacement system. He began advertising on television and in 1982, he went national with commercials running 400 times daily on late-night TV. They became so ubiquitous they were spoofed on the “Tonight” show and “Saturday Night Live.”

The ads would feature before and after photographs of men who used the system, ending with Sperling himself who would proclaim in his slightly stilted and stiff manner, “I'm not only the Hair Club president but I'm also a client." He then held up a photo of himself without his hair. The commercials cost him $12 million annually, but were generating 10,000 calls a month.

By 1991, Hair Club for Men had 40 franchises. Men paid between $2,000 and $3,500 for the system and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dad creates hair plaiting workshop for fathers [Video]Dad creates hair plaiting workshop for fathers

A loving father is helping other dads bond with their young daughters - by running workshops teaching them how to plait their hair.Jack Woodhams and his seven-year-old daughter Poppy are joined by up..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hair Club for Men founder — and client – Sy Sperling dies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling, famous for the TV commercials where he proclaimed “I’m not only the Hair Club president...
Seattle Times

Hair Club for Men founder — and client — Sy Sperling dies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling, famous for the TV commercials where he proclaimed “I’m not only the Hair Club president but...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Sy Sperling, Hair Club for Men founder and client, dies at 78 - CNN https://t.co/WMRBCV8RZl https://t.co/BnX4iMvFn5 4 minutes ago

theObituaries

The Obituaries Hair Club for Men founder -- and client - Sy Sperling dies - WPEC https://t.co/7akT0f1vyB 7 minutes ago

gomeznmorticia

Rob C Hair Club for Men founder -- and client -- Sy Sperling dies https://t.co/l1L0ZXyDDp 9 minutes ago

zacharykussin

Zachary Kussin RT @TomDurante: Hair Club for Men founder — and also a client — dead at 78 --- via @AP https://t.co/PAbaVVYBjX 11 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Hair Club for Men founder -- and client - Sy Sperling dies https://t.co/fqHsXw7X2K https://t.co/cLZhXpi7IK 11 minutes ago

KTREnews

KTRE News Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling has died in Florida. Sperling became famous in the 1980s for his commercials… https://t.co/wJxmAwE8Vn 12 minutes ago

KLTV7

KLTV 7 Hair Club for Men founder - and client - Sy Sperling dies: https://t.co/h6rTHf0lWW https://t.co/dNecslnTAh 12 minutes ago

TomDurante

Tom Durante Hair Club for Men founder — and also a client — dead at 78 --- via @AP https://t.co/PAbaVVYBjX 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.