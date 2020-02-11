Global  

Federal prosecutors probing if Boeing pilot knowingly lied to FAA: NYT

Reuters Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Federal prosecutors investigating Boeing Co are examining whether the U.S. planemaker knowingly misled the Federal Aviation Administration while it was seeking approval for its 737 MAX jet, the New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
