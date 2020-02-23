Global  

Remembering Pioneering Restaurateur B. Smith

NPR Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Chef, restaurateur, entrepreneur and lifestyle doyenne B.Smith has died after suffering for years with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 70 years old.
B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70

NEW YORK (AP) — Model, restaurateur and lifestyle guru Barbara “B.” Smith has died at her Long Island home, her family announced in a statement on social...
Seattle Times

Celebrated New York Restaurateur, Alzheimer’s Advocate B. Smith Dies At Age 70

Her family said Smith died peacefully Saturday night of early-onset Alzheimer's disease at their home in Long Island.
CBS 2


