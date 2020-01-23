Global  

No global digital tax by end-2020 would mean chaos - France

Reuters India Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Failure to reach a global deal on where and how much to tax digital giants such as Google , Amazon or Facebook would result in many digital tax regimes emerging all over the world, France's Finance Minister said on Sunday.
