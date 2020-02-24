Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Warren Buffett finally gave up his flip phone and got an iPhone (APPL)

Warren Buffett finally gave up his flip phone and got an iPhone (APPL)

Business Insider Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Warren Buffett finally gave up his flip phone and got an iPhone (APPL)· *Legendary investor Warren Buffett is notoriously bullish on Apple — his company owns 5.6% of the company's shares, worth tens of billions of dollars.*
· Despite his financial stake and personal interest in the company, Buffett is equally notorious for not using an iPhone.
· Instead, he's held on to a flip phone —...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Warren Buffett has traded his flip phone for an iPhone, and says Apple is 'probably the best business I know in the world'

Warren Buffett has traded his flip phone for an iPhone, and says Apple is 'probably the best business I know in the world'· *Warren Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick in a Monday television interview that Apple is "probably the best business I know in the world."* · *The "Oracle of...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.